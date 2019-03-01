Lawyers for Huawei (from left) Robert Westinghouse, Brian Heberlig and James Hibey arrive at federal court in Seattle, Washington, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei pleads not guilty in US trade-secrets case as Canadian decision on Meng Wanzhou’s extradition looms
- Huawei denies in a Seattle court that it engaged in a scheme to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile, committed wire fraud and obstructed justice
- A ruling by Canada is expected on Friday on whether extradition hearings against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou should proceed
Huawei chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on January 29. Photo: AP
HSBC investigation led to charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, after US demanded bank’s help
- Documents reveal that HSBC cooperated with US prosecutors after Justice Department formally demanded help in investigating Huawei’s Iran dealings
- At the time, HSBC was trying to get the US to dismiss criminal charges for the bank’s own misconduct involving US sanctions
