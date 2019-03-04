US President Donald J. Trump with China’s Vice Premier Liu He at the White House recently. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, China reportedly in final stages of completing trade deal
- China is offering to lower tariffs on US farm, chemical, auto and other products while Washington may remove most sanctions
China has agreed to buy an extra 10 million tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: Reuters
Chinese farmers need lifeline to ride out wave of US imports in trade war deal, agribusiness tycoon says
- New Hope Group chairman calls for central government subsidies to upgrade agriculture sector
