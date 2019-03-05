Channels

SCMP
The same Canadian immigration officer, identified only as “JW00237”, tried to ban three Huawei-linked immigration applicants in the span of just four days in 2016, documents obtained by the South China Morning Post show. Photo illustration: SCMP
United States & Canada

Who is JW00237? The secret Canadian campaign to ban Huawei’s Chinese ‘spies’, and the anonymous official at its heart

  • Canadian immigration officer “JW00237” branded three Huawei staff spies in 2016, an effort cast in new light by the US pursuit of the firm and CFO Meng Wanzhou
  • Time-stamped documents obtained by the SCMP show the officer tried to veto all three unrelated applications in four days, processing two just 37 minutes apart
Topic |   Huawei
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 2:13am

Huawei Technologies featured its latest 5G network equipment and new foldable 5G smartphone at the four-day MWC Barcelona, the world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition, which was held in the Spanish city from February 25 to 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei prepares to sue US government over proposed ban: report

  • The world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier looks to contest US move to ban federal agencies from using the firm’s products
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 7:44pm

