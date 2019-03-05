As Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, the pressure is on the president to strike a deal that continues to give the US the upper hand with Beijing. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s allies push him to resist a quick trade deal with China
- Trump’s failure to clinch a deal on denuclearisation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has fuelled speculation the president might be more primed to prove himself as deal maker-in-chief with China
- But China hawks – including Trump’s lead trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer – have been suggesting a trade pact is still a ways away
