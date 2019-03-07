Channels

US President Donald Trump answering questions in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump on US-China talks: ‘a good deal or it’s not going to be a deal’

  • Trump says trade talks, which primarily are taking place via video conferencing, are ‘moving along well’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 5:48am

US President Donald Trump answering questions in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Beijing's efforts to attract Chinese talent back to its shores and to grow its science and technology talent pool have cooled off as the trade war with the US has heated up. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

US-China trade war suspicions have had chilling effect on Beijing’s Thousand Talents Plan

  • Once a call home to thousands of Chinese overseas, scheme is overshadowed by mistrust as conflicts over tariffs and politics poison well of goodwill
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 11:27pm

Beijing’s efforts to attract Chinese talent back to its shores and to grow its science and technology talent pool have cooled off as the trade war with the US has heated up. Photo: Handout
