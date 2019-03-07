Yang Kuang burns a Chinese flag outside the British Columbia Supreme Court complex in Vancouver, where Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou was appearing before a judge. Photo: AFP
Yang Kuang burned a Chinese flag outside Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s court hearing in Vancouver – here’s why
- Protesters at Meng Wanzhou’s latest Vancouver court appearance called for the release of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who are held by China
- The demonstrators included Yang Kuang, well known in Hong Kong for his activism, and now living as a refugee in Canada
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
There are ‘serious concerns’ over the Meng Wanzhou case due to Donald Trump’s comments, her lawyer tells court
- The Huawei CFO faces extradition to the US after she was accused of lying to banks about the company’s alleged dealings with Iran
- In court on Wednesday, her lawyer raised worries over ‘political character and motivation, comments by the US president’ in the context of the case
