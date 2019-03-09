Channels

US President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says he won’t sign China pact to end trade war unless it’s ‘great’ – and US will do well ‘with or without a deal’

  • ‘I am confident but … if this isn’t a great deal, I won’t make a deal’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:24am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:55am, 9 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
Beijing has stepped into the fray behind Huawei Technologies and its Chief Financial Officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, as lawsuits expand the legal conflict fuelled by the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing backs Huawei in legal fight against ‘groundless provocations’ from US for the first time

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Chinese firms not to be victimised like ‘silent lambs’
  • Analyst says Beijing ‘cannot tolerate’ situation while pursuing stable ties with US
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:30am, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:26am, 9 Mar, 2019

Beijing has stepped into the fray behind Huawei Technologies and its Chief Financial Officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, as lawsuits expand the legal conflict fuelled by the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
