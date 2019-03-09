US President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he won’t sign China pact to end trade war unless it’s ‘great’ – and US will do well ‘with or without a deal’
- ‘I am confident but … if this isn’t a great deal, I won’t make a deal’
Topic | US-China trade war
Beijing has stepped into the fray behind Huawei Technologies and its Chief Financial Officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, as lawsuits expand the legal conflict fuelled by the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
Beijing backs Huawei in legal fight against ‘groundless provocations’ from US for the first time
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Chinese firms not to be victimised like ‘silent lambs’
- Analyst says Beijing ‘cannot tolerate’ situation while pursuing stable ties with US
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
