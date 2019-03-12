Channels

A screen at the opening ceremony of the Huawei Technologies Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Bloomberg/Yuriko Nakao
United States & Canada

In letter on ‘untrusted vendors’, US warns Germany a Huawei deal could hurt intelligence sharing

  • Use of such vendors could prompt Washington to scale down information exchanges, according to US Ambassador Richard Grenell
  • German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirms receipt of letter and says he will ‘respond quickly’
Topic |   Huawei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:18am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:43am, 12 Mar, 2019

Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to US charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile. Photo: AP
Big Tech

Huawei accuses US agents of hacking into its servers as it launches lawsuit against federal ban on gear

  • Huawei ups the pressure on the US over espionage attacks by citing Snowden leaks about NSA activity
  • Firm’s rotating chairman Guo Ping claims the US had stolen emails and source code
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Published: 2:11pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:36pm, 7 Mar, 2019

