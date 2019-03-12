A screen at the opening ceremony of the Huawei Technologies Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Bloomberg/Yuriko Nakao
In letter on ‘untrusted vendors’, US warns Germany a Huawei deal could hurt intelligence sharing
- Use of such vendors could prompt Washington to scale down information exchanges, according to US Ambassador Richard Grenell
- German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirms receipt of letter and says he will ‘respond quickly’
Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to US charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile. Photo: AP
Huawei accuses US agents of hacking into its servers as it launches lawsuit against federal ban on gear
- Huawei ups the pressure on the US over espionage attacks by citing Snowden leaks about NSA activity
- Firm’s rotating chairman Guo Ping claims the US had stolen emails and source code
