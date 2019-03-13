Channels

A file photo of students on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images/AFP/Kevork Djansezian
United States & Canada

Republicans push bill to prevent spying on ‘sensitive’ university research

  • Legislation would stop students with past or current citizenship in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea from accessing certain projects
  • List includes work funded by the Defence and Energy departments and intelligence agencies
A file photo of students on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images/AFP/Kevork Djansezian
Carrie Feyerabend from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera at New York’s Binghamton University performs at the University at Buffalo in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Chinese-funded Confucius Institutes on US college campuses must reform or be shut down, Senate report demands

  • The bipartisan report blasts Confucius Institutes at more than 100 US universities as too strictly controlled by China and a threat to academic freedom
Carrie Feyerabend from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera at New York's Binghamton University performs at the University at Buffalo in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua
