Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The students were required to take the TOEFL to get a US student visa. Photo: Shutterstock
United States & Canada

Five California residents arrested for helping Chinese nationals take English proficiency exams to get US student visas

  • Authorities say fraudsters used counterfeit passports to impersonate 19 different students
  • Organiser Liu Cai reportedly paid impostors US$400 for each Test of English as a Foreign Language exam taken
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:44am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:44am, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The students were required to take the TOEFL to get a US student visa. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Olivia Giannulli, a so-called online “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online. Photo: Instagram / Oliviajade
United States & Canada

Fury at ‘influencer’ Olivia Giannulli, face of US college bribery scam and daughter of Full House’s Lori Loughlin, who says she didn’t even care about school

  • Olivia Giannulli and sister Isabella are the daughters of Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who allegedly paid US$500,000 in bribes to get them into USC
  • But Olivia Giannulli, who has social media deals with Amazon and Sephora, says she’d ‘way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in six hours of classes’
Topic |   Education
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:51am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:25am, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Olivia Giannulli, a so-called online “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online. Photo: Instagram / Oliviajade
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.