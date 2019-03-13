The students were required to take the TOEFL to get a US student visa. Photo: Shutterstock
Five California residents arrested for helping Chinese nationals take English proficiency exams to get US student visas
- Authorities say fraudsters used counterfeit passports to impersonate 19 different students
- Organiser Liu Cai reportedly paid impostors US$400 for each Test of English as a Foreign Language exam taken
Topic | Chinese overseas
Olivia Giannulli, a so-called online “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online. Photo: Instagram / Oliviajade
Fury at ‘influencer’ Olivia Giannulli, face of US college bribery scam and daughter of Full House’s Lori Loughlin, who says she didn’t even care about school
- Olivia Giannulli and sister Isabella are the daughters of Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who allegedly paid US$500,000 in bribes to get them into USC
- But Olivia Giannulli, who has social media deals with Amazon and Sephora, says she’d ‘way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in six hours of classes’
Topic | Education
