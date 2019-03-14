Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Huawei staff member uses his mobile phone outside the Huawei University during a media tour in Dongguan, Guangdong province on March 6. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Huawei and ZTE are Chinese ‘snakes’ and must be banned from sensitive US university research, Republican lawmakers say

  • A bill introduced by three Republican lawmakers would ban tech from Huawei, ZTE and Russia’s Kaspersky from sensitive academic research
Topic |   Huawei
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:30am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:30am, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei staff member uses his mobile phone outside the Huawei University during a media tour in Dongguan, Guangdong province on March 6. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Is the Chinese tech giant’s lawsuit against the US government misjudged, or deliberate? Photo: Reuters
Billy Huang
Opinion

Opinion

Billy Huang

Why Huawei’s lawsuit against the US defies common sense but makes perfect strategic sense

  • Huawei’s lawsuit against the US government seems reckless, in the context of cases involving foreign tech firms that go to court in the US. But maybe the Chinese company is just trying a distraction trick out of the ‘Thirty-six Stratagems’
Billy Huang

Billy Huang  

Published: 1:00am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:45am, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Is the Chinese tech giant’s lawsuit against the US government misjudged, or deliberate? Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.