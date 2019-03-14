A Huawei staff member uses his mobile phone outside the Huawei University during a media tour in Dongguan, Guangdong province on March 6. Photo: AFP
Huawei and ZTE are Chinese ‘snakes’ and must be banned from sensitive US university research, Republican lawmakers say
- A bill introduced by three Republican lawmakers would ban tech from Huawei, ZTE and Russia’s Kaspersky from sensitive academic research
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei staff member uses his mobile phone outside the Huawei University during a media tour in Dongguan, Guangdong province on March 6. Photo: AFP
Is the Chinese tech giant’s lawsuit against the US government misjudged, or deliberate? Photo: Reuters
Is the Chinese tech giant’s lawsuit against the US government misjudged, or deliberate? Photo: Reuters