In this October 10, 2018, file photo, scientist He Jiankui is reflected in a glass panel as he works at a computer at a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Top scientists call for worldwide ban on human embryo gene edits after rogue Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s experiments
- Editorial co-signed by researchers and ethicists comes four months after news of genetically altered twin babies roiled scientific community
- Scientist claimed he made newborn girls immune to HIV infection via gene-editing technique known as CRISPR
A sperm injection microscope is used in preparation for injecting embryos in Shenzhen in southern China. Photo: AP
China drafts gene editing rules after ‘Frankenstein’ He Jiankui’s embryo experiments
- Such technologies could be classed as high-risk and placed under the authority of the country’s State Council
- It was claimed Chinese scientist He had altered the DNA of twin girls born in November, provoking ethical concerns
