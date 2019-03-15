The lawsuit gained public attention in December with the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canadian authorities in Vancouver, Canada in response to a US request for Meng’s extradition.

Assistant US Attorney David Kessler (left) and Huawei lawyers James Cole, David Bitkower and Michael Levy listen to Judge Ramon Reyes in a New York court. Photo: Reuters Share:

Multiple charges were announced against Huawei, Meng and affiliated companies. A federal grand jury in Brooklyn charged Huawei and Meng with money laundering, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. Huawei was also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

A separate indictment from Washington state accused Huawei, Skycom and Meng of stealing trade secrets from the telecommunications company T-Mobile. The charges stemmed from a civil lawsuit filed by T-Mobile USA in 2014 over a robot nicknamed Tappy that was used in testing smartphones.

SUBSCRIBE TO SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Get updates direct to your inbox SUBMIT By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

Heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over their months-long trade war pushed both cases farther into the spotlight and led to Huawei being viewed as ammunition for the Trump administration’s hardline stance against China over its allegedly improper practices.

The Huawei case has sent a shock wave rippling across the US, Canada and the rest of the world.

Governments are under pressure to terminate 5G technology contracts with Huawei as the Trump administration repeatedly warns that the Chinese tech giant’s ties to Beijing pose a security threat to the US and other countries.

Pressured by the US Congress, top American universities are shunning research money from Huawei. Princeton University, Stanford University, Ohio State University and the University of California at Berkeley all said they were cutting or reducing ties to Huawei.

The arrest of Meng, a daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, has weighed heavily on the relationship between China and Canada. A number of Canadians in China were arrested on various charges following the Huawei detention.

The Canadian government decided on Friday to move forward with proceedings to extradite Meng to the US. Meng said she is innocent of the charges and is fighting extradition. Meng is suing Canada and two federal agencies for detaining and interrogating her before declaring her under arrest.

The court development came a week after Huawei filed a lawsuit against the US government claiming the defendant overstepped its bounds when it banned the use of Huawei’s equipment by government agencies.

US authorities accused Huawei of using Skycom as its unofficial subsidiary to conduct business in Iran.

Assistant US Attorney David Kessler said at the arraignment that prosecutors were in the process of serving Skycom with the charges, and that the company was not yet scheduled for an arraignment.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 4, according to Marzulli.