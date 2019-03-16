Channels

In this undated photo released by Amber Taylor, Wanrong Lin (left), and his wife, Hui Fang Dong, pose for a photo. Photo: Amber Taylor via AP
United States & Canada

US resident Wanrong Lin fights to stay in country after judge blocks deportation back to China mid-flight

  • Judge to issue ruling ‘relatively soon’ on Lin, who was detained while seeking legal immigration status in what was described as a ‘honeypot’ trap
  • Ruling in his favour could set helpful precedent for other immigrants fighting deportation orders
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:44am, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:02am, 16 Mar, 2019

The entrance to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Cyber Crimes Centre at the Department of Homeland Security building in Fairfax, Virginia. File photo: Reuters
South Asia

‘It’s mentally and physically torturing’: concern for Indian students arrested at fake US school

  • ‘Farmington University’ was set up to ensnare student visa schemers, but many arrested were innocent victims from impoverished backgrounds, group says
Topic |   US immigration
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:41am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 9 Mar, 2019

