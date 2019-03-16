In this undated photo released by Amber Taylor, Wanrong Lin (left), and his wife, Hui Fang Dong, pose for a photo. Photo: Amber Taylor via AP
US resident Wanrong Lin fights to stay in country after judge blocks deportation back to China mid-flight
- Judge to issue ruling ‘relatively soon’ on Lin, who was detained while seeking legal immigration status in what was described as a ‘honeypot’ trap
- Ruling in his favour could set helpful precedent for other immigrants fighting deportation orders
The entrance to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Cyber Crimes Centre at the Department of Homeland Security building in Fairfax, Virginia. File photo: Reuters
‘It’s mentally and physically torturing’: concern for Indian students arrested at fake US school
- ‘Farmington University’ was set up to ensnare student visa schemers, but many arrested were innocent victims from impoverished backgrounds, group says
