US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China on February 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters/Mark Schiefelbein
US negotiators to fly to Beijing next week for new round of talks to end trade dispute
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He
- But some US officials are concerned that China is pushing back against American demands as progress slows toward a deal
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. “We are working, more or less, continuously” on a trade deal with China, he told the committee. Photo: Bloomberg
Outcome of trade talks with China remains in doubt, top US trade official Robert Lighthizer tells senators
- Lighthizer, the US trade representative, says headway is being made but ‘there still are major issues that have to be resolved’
- If an agreement is reached, he says, ‘it would be 110 to 120 pages’
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
