US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump says tariffs on Chinese imports may remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’
- As the trade war between the US and China continues, Trump says tariffs will be kept in place to ensure China ‘lives by the deal’
US President Donald Trump speaks with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He after a trade negotiating session in Washington in January. Photo: EPA
US-China trade war could slash US$1 trillion from US economy in a decade warns Chamber of Commerce
- New study from the US Chamber of Commerce finds that should tariffs increase, US gross domestic product, employment, investment and trade will all decline
- Research focuses on the information communications technology sector, which is set to be among the hardest hit by a prolonged trade war
