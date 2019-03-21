Channels

SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump says tariffs on Chinese imports may remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’

  • As the trade war between the US and China continues, Trump says tariffs will be kept in place to ensure China ‘lives by the deal’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 1:48am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:48am, 21 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He after a trade negotiating session in Washington in January. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade war could slash US$1 trillion from US economy in a decade warns Chamber of Commerce

  • New study from the US Chamber of Commerce finds that should tariffs increase, US gross domestic product, employment, investment and trade will all decline
  • Research focuses on the information communications technology sector, which is set to be among the hardest hit by a prolonged trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:45pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:17pm, 20 Mar, 2019

