US President Donald Trump walks with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
US Treasury sanctions two China-based shipping companies over claims they helped North Korea evade international sanctions
- Treasury Department identified the firms as Dalian Haibo International Freight Co and Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co
Topic | North Korea
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hopeful nuclear talks with North Korea will go ahead
- Concern has been growing after Pyongyang reportedly said it may quit talks
