SCMP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Tesla sues engineer for allegedly stealing data and Autopilot source code before joining Chinese self-driving car firm Xiaopeng Motors

  • Xiaopeng says it was not aware of engineer’s alleged misconduct and the company has started an internal investigation
  • Four other former employees were also sued for allegedly stealing proprietary information and trade secrets
Topic |   Tesla
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:35am, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Mar, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Hui Ka-yan, the chairman of China Evergrande Group, says the Hong Kong-listed property developer aims to become the world's biggest electric vehicle maker in the next three to five years. Photo: David Wong
Innovation

Meet the Chinese property developer that reckons it can take on Tesla

  • China Evergrande Group aims to become the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker within three to five years
Topic |   Electric cars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:24pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Hui Ka-yan, the chairman of China Evergrande Group, says the Hong Kong-listed property developer aims to become the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker in the next three to five years. Photo: David Wong
