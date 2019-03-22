Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Tesla sues engineer for allegedly stealing data and Autopilot source code before joining Chinese self-driving car firm Xiaopeng Motors
- Xiaopeng says it was not aware of engineer’s alleged misconduct and the company has started an internal investigation
- Four other former employees were also sued for allegedly stealing proprietary information and trade secrets
Hui Ka-yan, the chairman of China Evergrande Group, says the Hong Kong-listed property developer aims to become the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker in the next three to five years. Photo: David Wong
Meet the Chinese property developer that reckons it can take on Tesla
- China Evergrande Group aims to become the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker within three to five years
