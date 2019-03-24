Senior officials resume trade negotiations as they meet during continuing meetings on US-China trade in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
Top US trade official Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to travel to China for high-level trade talks
- Meetings in Beijing are due to start of March 28, with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He then heading to Washington on April 3
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. “We are working, more or less, continuously” on a trade deal with China, he told the committee. Photo: Bloomberg
Outcome of trade talks with China remains in doubt, top US trade official Robert Lighthizer tells senators
- Lighthizer, the US trade representative, says headway is being made but ‘there still are major issues that have to be resolved’
- If an agreement is reached, he says, ‘it would be 110 to 120 pages’
