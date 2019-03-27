A canola crop in full bloom on the Canadian prairies near Fort Macleod, Alberta. File photo: Reuters
China slaps ban on a second Canadian canola exporter, in possible reprisal for arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- The licence suspension against Viterra Inc was imposed by China’s customs agency over supposed contamination
Bottles of Canola Harvest brand canola oil, manufactured by Canadian agribusiness firm Richardson International. Photo: AP Photo
Canadian canola producers say seeds shut out of Chinese market
- Canola Council of Canada says initial optimism that issue might be resolved soon has faded
