Looking north up Sand Point Way Northeast towards Northeast 123rd Street near the scene of the shooting in Seattle. Photo: The Seattle Times via AP
Two people dead in North Seattle after gunman opens fire on bus and crashes hijacked car into vehicle
- Suspect detained by Seattle police after the shootings near Northeast 120th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast at around 4pm
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Photo: TNS
Parkland student dies in ‘apparent suicide’ days after massacre survivor took her own life
- Local authorities say the death is under investigation and they are awaiting results from medical examiners
- 14 other students and three staff members were killed on February 14, 2018, in the deadliest-ever US high school shooting
