Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada has asked for proof that canola shipments to China were contaminated, as Beijing claims. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Canada gets tough with China over canola ban that ‘defies science’, demanding proof of contamination

  • Two Canadian exporters have been hit with Chinese bans over alleged pest contamination, amid a political and trade dispute since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou
  • But Canada says no scientific evidence has been provided by China to justify the bans
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:58am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:23am, 29 Mar, 2019

China Economy

Canada’s canola farmers fear Huawei dispute could devastate rural communities reliant on China exports

  • China blocked imports from the country’s biggest exporter of canola, Richardson International, in what is believed to be retaliation for arrest of Huawei’s CFO
  • Comparisons with China’s imposition of import controls on Norwegian salmon in retribution for Liu Xiaobo’s Nobel Peace Prize awarded in Oslo in 2010
Topic |   Canada
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 10:33pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 27 Mar, 2019

