Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada has asked for proof that canola shipments to China were contaminated, as Beijing claims. Photo: AP
Canada gets tough with China over canola ban that ‘defies science’, demanding proof of contamination
- Two Canadian exporters have been hit with Chinese bans over alleged pest contamination, amid a political and trade dispute since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou
- But Canada says no scientific evidence has been provided by China to justify the bans
