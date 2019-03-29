Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report is more than 300 pages long, fuelling demands for its full release
- Democrats say the length of the full report shows that Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary was gravely inadequate
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Donald Trump will foreshadow his campaign message on Thursday when he headlines a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Michigan. File photo: AP
Robert Mueller has handed Donald Trump a powerful weapon for his re-election campaign
- Robert Mueller found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election
- The findings were an unmistakable political victory for Trump
