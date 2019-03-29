The US Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virgina. Photo: handout
Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade reportedly had beauty brand patent denied over poor punctuation
- ‘Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used,’ US patent office reportedly complained in rejecting influencer’s application
Topic | United States
The US Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virgina. Photo: handout
Olivia Giannulli, a so-called online “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online. Photo: Instagram / Oliviajade
Fury at ‘influencer’ Olivia Giannulli, face of US college bribery scam and daughter of Full House’s Lori Loughlin, who says she didn’t even care about school
- Olivia Giannulli and sister Isabella are the daughters of Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who allegedly paid US$500,000 in bribes to get them into USC
- But Olivia Giannulli, who has social media deals with Amazon and Sephora, says she’d ‘way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in six hours of classes’
Topic | Education
Olivia Giannulli, a so-called online “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online. Photo: Instagram / Oliviajade