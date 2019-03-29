Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virgina. Photo: handout
United States & Canada

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade reportedly had beauty brand patent denied over poor punctuation

  • ‘Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used,’ US patent office reportedly complained in rejecting influencer’s application
Topic |   United States
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 5:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virgina. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Olivia Giannulli, a so-called online “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online. Photo: Instagram / Oliviajade
United States & Canada

Fury at ‘influencer’ Olivia Giannulli, face of US college bribery scam and daughter of Full House’s Lori Loughlin, who says she didn’t even care about school

  • Olivia Giannulli and sister Isabella are the daughters of Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who allegedly paid US$500,000 in bribes to get them into USC
  • But Olivia Giannulli, who has social media deals with Amazon and Sephora, says she’d ‘way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in six hours of classes’
Topic |   Education
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:51am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:25am, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Olivia Giannulli, a so-called online “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online. Photo: Instagram / Oliviajade
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.