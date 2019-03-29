Channels

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Photo: The Grand Rapids Press via AP
United States & Canada

In just 72 hours, Donald Trump surprised his aides and allies by upending three key foreign policy initiatives

  • Trump announced the defeat of IS in Syria, said the US would recognise Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights and reversed sanctions on North Korea
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:10pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:10pm, 29 Mar, 2019

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Photo: The Grand Rapids Press via AP
President Donald Trump holds a a copy of two maps of Syria as he arrives on Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Islamic State ‘100 per cent’ defeated in Syria, US President Donald Trump claims

  • White House declaration came after days of combat in the final IS holdout of Baghouz
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:48am, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:48am, 23 Mar, 2019

President Donald Trump holds a a copy of two maps of Syria as he arrives on Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
