President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Photo: The Grand Rapids Press via AP
In just 72 hours, Donald Trump surprised his aides and allies by upending three key foreign policy initiatives
- Trump announced the defeat of IS in Syria, said the US would recognise Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights and reversed sanctions on North Korea
President Donald Trump holds a a copy of two maps of Syria as he arrives on Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
Islamic State ‘100 per cent’ defeated in Syria, US President Donald Trump claims
- White House declaration came after days of combat in the final IS holdout of Baghouz
