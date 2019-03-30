Channels

A group of about 30 Brazilian migrants, who had just crossed the US-Mexico border, sit on the ground near US Border Patrol agents, on the property of Jeff Allen in Sunland Park, New Mexico on March 20. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week unless ‘ALL illegal immigration’ is halted

  • Ending illegal immigration ‘would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money’ says Trump
Topic |   US immigration
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:15am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:15am, 30 Mar, 2019

A group of about 30 Brazilian migrants, who had just crossed the US-Mexico border, sit on the ground near US Border Patrol agents, on the property of Jeff Allen in Sunland Park, New Mexico on March 20. Photo: AFP
Artist Cosimo Cavallaro near his wall of cheese by the actual border with Mexico in Tecate, California. Photo: Alan Shaffer/Sarah Cavallaro/www.cheesewall.com
United States & Canada

Artist Cosimo Cavallaro vows to ‘Make America Grate Again’ with cheese wall at Mexico border

  • The structure is made from US$100 slabs of cotija – a hard, crumbly cow’s milk cheese from the Mexican state of Michoacan
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 12:22pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:46pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Artist Cosimo Cavallaro near his wall of cheese by the actual border with Mexico in Tecate, California. Photo: Alan Shaffer/Sarah Cavallaro/www.cheesewall.com
