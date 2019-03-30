A group of about 30 Brazilian migrants, who had just crossed the US-Mexico border, sit on the ground near US Border Patrol agents, on the property of Jeff Allen in Sunland Park, New Mexico on March 20. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week unless ‘ALL illegal immigration’ is halted
- Ending illegal immigration ‘would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money’ says Trump
Artist Cosimo Cavallaro near his wall of cheese by the actual border with Mexico in Tecate, California. Photo: Alan Shaffer/Sarah Cavallaro/www.cheesewall.com
Artist Cosimo Cavallaro vows to ‘Make America Grate Again’ with cheese wall at Mexico border
- The structure is made from US$100 slabs of cotija – a hard, crumbly cow’s milk cheese from the Mexican state of Michoacan
