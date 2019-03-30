Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Special counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House on Sunday after attending St John's Episcopal Church for morning services. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Redacted Mueller report will be released by mid-April, says US Attorney General Bill Barr

  • Robert Mueller is helping redact sensitive material from his almost-400-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says Bill Barr
  • The report will not be submitted to the White House before it is released, he says
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:37am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:37am, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Special counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House on Sunday after attending St John's Episcopal Church for morning services. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report is more than 300 pages long, fuelling demands for its full release

  • Democrats say the length of the full report shows that Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary was gravely inadequate
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:25am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:33am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.