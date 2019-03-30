Special counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House on Sunday after attending St John's Episcopal Church for morning services. Photo: AP
Redacted Mueller report will be released by mid-April, says US Attorney General Bill Barr
- Robert Mueller is helping redact sensitive material from his almost-400-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says Bill Barr
- The report will not be submitted to the White House before it is released, he says
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Special counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House on Sunday after attending St John's Episcopal Church for morning services. Photo: AP
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report is more than 300 pages long, fuelling demands for its full release
- Democrats say the length of the full report shows that Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary was gravely inadequate
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg