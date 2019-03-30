Channels

Former hostage Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of fellow hostage Joshua Boyle, arrives at the courthouse for his criminal trial in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Just like captors’: former Afghanistan hostage Caitlan Coleman says husband Joshua Boyle tied her up and raped her after they were released

  • Joshua Boyle abused his wife while in the captivity of militants for five years, she told a Canadian court, continuing the abuse after their 2017 rescue
  • Boyle allegedly forced Coleman to address their children as ‘Sir’ and ‘Madam’, so she would understand she was ‘beneath everyone’
Topic |   Crime
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:56am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:56am, 30 Mar, 2019

Former hostage Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of fellow hostage Joshua Boyle, arrives at the courthouse for his criminal trial in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
