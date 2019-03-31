US President Donald Trump threatened to close the US border with Mexico if Mexico does not stop immigrants from reaching the United States. Photo: AP
Donald Trump cuts foreign aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras over US-bound migrants
- The cancelled aid affects nearly US$500 million in aid funds
- Trump has also threatened to close the US border with Mexico
Topic | US immigration
