Addressing protection of user privacy, Mark Zuckerberg said he would support more countries adopting rules in line with the European Union’s sweeping General Data Protection Regulation. Photo: AP
Mark Zuckerberg says governments should regulate internet, which would mean regulating Facebook
- Zuckerberg said it would be good for the internet if more countries adopted rules such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation as a common framework
- Facebook and other internet giants have long resisted government intervention
Topic | Facebook
