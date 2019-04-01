Channels

Lucy Flores said Joe Biden was too physical with her at a campaign event.
United States & Canada

Joe Biden responds to allegation of unwanted touching and 'big slow kiss'

  Lucy Flores said Joe Biden smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head at a 2014 event, when she was running for state lieutenant governor
  Biden, who is a favourite to win the Democrat nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, released a statement trying to quell the storm
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 12:41am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:45am, 1 Apr, 2019

Lucy Flores said Joe Biden was too physical with her at a campaign event. File photo: AFP
Former US Vice President Joe Biden has been reminded in short order of the lingering questions he'll need to address.
United States & Canada

Joe Biden blindsided by dose of 2020 reality

  The former vice-president slogs through a rough stretch as he considers a third bid for the White House
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:43am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:25pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has been reminded in short order of the lingering questions he’ll need to address. File photo: AFP
