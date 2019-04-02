Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mexican president Lopez Obrador wants to ‘bring order’ to Central American migration to US
- The Mexican president said the country will help regulate the flow of Central American migrants to the US, but causes behind the phenomenon must be tackled
A group of about 30 Brazilian migrants, who had just crossed the US-Mexico border, sit on the ground near US Border Patrol agents, on the property of Jeff Allen in Sunland Park, New Mexico on March 20. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week unless ‘ALL illegal immigration’ is halted
- Ending illegal immigration ‘would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money’ says Trump
