US Magician David Blaine stands under bolts of electricity at the start of his performance “Electrified” in New York in 2012. Photo: AFP
Magician David Blaine under investigation for alleged sexual assaults, New York police say
- Two women are reported to have accused David Blaine of assaulting them
- The latest claims come after UK police declined to pursue accusations that Blaine raped a model in London in 2004
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
