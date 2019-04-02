Former US vice-president Joe Biden delivers remarks in Dover, Delaware, on March 16. Photo: Reuters
‘Right-wing trolls’: Joe Biden’s team hits back hard in row over uninvited touching, as second woman says he acted inappropriately
- The 76-year-old former US vice-president Biden has long known for his affectionate mannerisms, that are coming under scrutiny as he weighs a White House run
Topic | US Politics
Lucy Flores said Joe Biden was too physical with her at a campaign event. File photo: AFP
Joe Biden responds to allegation of unwanted touching and ‘big slow kiss’
- Lucy Flores said Joe Biden smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head at a 2014 event, when she was running for state lieutenant governor
- Biden, who is a favourite to win the Democrat nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, released a statement trying to quell the storm
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
