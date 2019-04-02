Channels

Former US vice-president Joe Biden delivers remarks in Dover, Delaware, on March 16. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Right-wing trolls’: Joe Biden’s team hits back hard in row over uninvited touching, as second woman says he acted inappropriately

  • The 76-year-old former US vice-president Biden has long known for his affectionate mannerisms, that are coming under scrutiny as he weighs a White House run
Topic |   US Politics
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:44am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:45am, 2 Apr, 2019

Former US vice-president Joe Biden delivers remarks in Dover, Delaware, on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Lucy Flores said Joe Biden was too physical with her at a campaign event. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Joe Biden responds to allegation of unwanted touching and ‘big slow kiss’

  • Lucy Flores said Joe Biden smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head at a 2014 event, when she was running for state lieutenant governor
  • Biden, who is a favourite to win the Democrat nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, released a statement trying to quell the storm
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 12:41am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:45am, 1 Apr, 2019

Lucy Flores said Joe Biden was too physical with her at a campaign event. File photo: AFP
