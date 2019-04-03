Channels

Abdullahi Adan (left) turned himself in to Canadian police after being named a suspect in last month's Toronto-area kidnapping of Chinese student Lu Wanzhen. Photos: York Regional Police
United States & Canada

Abdullahi Adan, suspect in Toronto stun-gun kidnap of Lamborghini-driving Chinese student Lu Wanzhen, surrenders to Canadian police

  • Abdullahi Adan, 37, faces charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault
  • He surrendered after being named in a Canada-wide arrest warrant
Published: 3:19am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:17am, 3 Apr, 2019

Abdullahi Adan (left) turned himself in to Canadian police after being named a suspect in last month's Toronto-area kidnapping of Chinese student Lu Wanzhen. Photos: York Regional Police
Kidnap victim Lu Wanzhen (left), and a CCTV image of one of his attackers, wielding what appears to be a stun gun. Photo: York Regional Police
Lamborghini-driving Chinese student Lu Wanzhen, 22, is kidnapped outside Toronto by attackers who shocked him with stun gun

  • Police fear for the safety on Lu Wanzhen, who was ambushed in the garage of his flat in Markham, Ontario, on Saturday
  • Investigators say no hostage demands have been made by the suspects
Published: 8:01am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:25am, 27 Mar, 2019

Kidnap victim Lu Wanzhen (left), and a CCTV image of one of his attackers, wielding what appears to be a stun gun. Photo: York Regional Police
