US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had malware, four phones and two passports
- Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Sevice she was there to use the pool, but she had no swimsuit
- Zhang, charged with making false statements to federal agents and illegally entering a restricted area, remains in custody
