US President Donald Trump with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of Nato, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says spending by Nato countries is up like a ‘rocket ship’, but wants more
- Trump used a well-worn script about burden-sharing with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in talks at the White House
- The meeting came a day before Nato foreign ministers sit down in Washington
Topic | Nato
US President Donald Trump with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of Nato, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The US had agreed to sell 100 of its latest, fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey, initially planning to deliver the two aircraft to Turkey in June. File photo: Reuters
US halts F-35 fighter jet programme with Turkey over its plan to buy Russian S-400 missile system
- US move comes just days after Turkey’s foreign minister said his country was committed to the deal to buy the S-400 Russian missile system
- US officials have voiced concern that Russia could obtain F-35 data to improve the accuracy of the missile against Western aircraft
Topic | Nato
The US had agreed to sell 100 of its latest, fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey, initially planning to deliver the two aircraft to Turkey in June. File photo: Reuters