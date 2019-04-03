Former Canadian attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s embattled PM Justin Trudeau kicks ex-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould out of party caucus. She says she ‘holds head high’, has no regrets
- Jody Wilson-Raybould says she was pressured by Trudeau and others to drop a criminal investigation into alleged bribery by Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin
- Trudeau also ousted Jane Philpott, a former Cabinet minister who said she had lost confidence in how the government has handled the affair
Topic | Canada
Former Canadian attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters