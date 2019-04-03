Controversy over Jared Kushner’s access to top secrets has been brewing since the start of the Trump presidency. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner shrugs off concerns about how he got a security clearance: ‘we’ve had a lot of crazy accusations’
- Kushner sat for a rare interview with Fox News following the revelation that 25 White House officials were given security clearances despite staff recommendations against it
- Questions about security clearances have been raised ever since Trump took office on January 20, 2017
Topic | Donald Trump
Controversy over Jared Kushner’s access to top secrets has been brewing since the start of the Trump presidency. Photo: Reuters