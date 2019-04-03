Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Griffin Spikoski spends as much as 18 hours a day glued to his computer screen. His income last year was nearly US$200,000. Photo: YouTube
United States & Canada

Fornite gamer Griffin ‘Sceptic’ Spikoski made almost US$200,000 last year. He’s 14

  • Griffin Spikoski is shy and anxious in person, but confident, playful and mischievous in the virtual world
  • Big break came last year when he beat a well-known Fortnite player and uploaded video of the battle to YouTube
Topic |   Esports
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 3:41pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:41pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Griffin Spikoski spends as much as 18 hours a day glued to his computer screen. His income last year was nearly US$200,000. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Screenshot of Lifeline combat medic (Apex Legends) Photo: Handout
Apps & Social

Top gamer Ninja said to have made US$1 million to promote EA's Apex Legends launch

  • Tyler Blevins tweeted about the free-to-play game early on February 5 and streamed the action to his more than 13 million followers on game-streaming site Twitch
Topic |   Video gaming
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:54am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:44pm, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Screenshot of Lifeline combat medic (Apex Legends) Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.