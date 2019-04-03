Griffin Spikoski spends as much as 18 hours a day glued to his computer screen. His income last year was nearly US$200,000. Photo: YouTube
Fornite gamer Griffin ‘Sceptic’ Spikoski made almost US$200,000 last year. He’s 14
- Griffin Spikoski is shy and anxious in person, but confident, playful and mischievous in the virtual world
- Big break came last year when he beat a well-known Fortnite player and uploaded video of the battle to YouTube
Topic | Esports
Screenshot of Lifeline combat medic (Apex Legends) Photo: Handout
Top gamer Ninja said to have made US$1 million to promote EA's Apex Legends launch
- Tyler Blevins tweeted about the free-to-play game early on February 5 and streamed the action to his more than 13 million followers on game-streaming site Twitch
Topic | Video gaming
