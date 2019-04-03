Channels

US firms command about 50 per cent of the global semiconductor market. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US semiconductor firms call for more backing from Washington to stay ahead of advancing China

  • Congress asked to treble government spending on new designs and materials to boost chip performance
  • Chips are critical for American economy, defence and technological leadership, companies say in report released to Congress on Wednesday
Topic |   Made in China 2025
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 5:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:16pm, 3 Apr, 2019

