US firms command about 50 per cent of the global semiconductor market. Photo: Reuters
US semiconductor firms call for more backing from Washington to stay ahead of advancing China
- Congress asked to treble government spending on new designs and materials to boost chip performance
- Chips are critical for American economy, defence and technological leadership, companies say in report released to Congress on Wednesday
Topic | Made in China 2025
