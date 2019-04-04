Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, watched by US Vice-President Mike Pence (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Questions are being asked’: In historic speech, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg tells US Congress of serious divisions as he points to old adversary Russia

  • In the first speech by a Nato chief to Congress, Jens Stoltenberg highlighted how the US has benefited from the alliance, in spite of Donald Trump’s scepticism
  • Stoltenberg said member states needed bigger defence budgets to deal with Russia’s assertiveness
Topic |   Nato
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:16am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:16am, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, watched by US Vice-President Mike Pence (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of Nato, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says spending by Nato countries is up like a ‘rocket ship’, but wants more

  • Trump used a well-worn script about burden-sharing with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in talks at the White House
  • The meeting came a day before Nato foreign ministers sit down in Washington
Topic |   Nato
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:34am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:55am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of Nato, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.