Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, watched by US Vice-President Mike Pence (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
‘Questions are being asked’: In historic speech, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg tells US Congress of serious divisions as he points to old adversary Russia
- In the first speech by a Nato chief to Congress, Jens Stoltenberg highlighted how the US has benefited from the alliance, in spite of Donald Trump’s scepticism
- Stoltenberg said member states needed bigger defence budgets to deal with Russia’s assertiveness
US President Donald Trump with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of Nato, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says spending by Nato countries is up like a ‘rocket ship’, but wants more
- Trump used a well-worn script about burden-sharing with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in talks at the White House
- The meeting came a day before Nato foreign ministers sit down in Washington
