Former director of national intelligence, retired Lieutenant General James Clapper Jnr, was one of six former Pentagon leaders to sign a statement warning about the risks posed by US allies using Chinese technology in their 5G wireless telecommunications networks. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Grave concerns’: US ex-military leaders warn that allies’ use of Chinese 5G tech poses unacceptable risk

  • The six ex-commanders bluntly said Chinese 5G equipment risked espionage and disruptive cyberattacks on military operations, and ‘the time for action is now’
  • The statement was timed to the opening of a Nato summit of foreign ministers in Washington
Topic |   5G
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:17am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:17am, 4 Apr, 2019

Former director of national intelligence, retired Lieutenant General James Clapper Jnr, was one of six former Pentagon leaders to sign a statement warning about the risks posed by US allies using Chinese technology in their 5G wireless telecommunications networks. Photo: AFP
Tech

Why has the US failed to produce a 5G telecoms leader to challenge China’s Huawei

Topic |   China technology
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 5:34pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:37pm, 3 Apr, 2019

