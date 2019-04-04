Lori Loughlin leaves the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman appear in court over US college admissions scam
- Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman entered no pleas to charges that they cheated and paid bribes to get their children into elite US colleges
Topic | Crime
Future graduates waiting for the procession to begin for commencement at Yale University. File photo: AP
Spurned students sue US colleges over admissions scandal
- Lawsuits include one by Stanford students who say their degrees will be devalued and several by people whose ‘rights to a fair chance’ were stolen
Topic | United States
