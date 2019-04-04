Former US vice-president Joe Biden appears in a combination of still images from a video in which he pledges to be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future”. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden promises to embrace new ‘social norms’ and respect personal space, as he eyes 2020 US presidential run
- After some women said his behaviour made them feel uncomfortable, former US vice-president Joe Biden said it was ‘unthinkable’ that he would not change
Former US vice-president Joe Biden has said he never acted inappropriately toward women. Photo: Reuters
