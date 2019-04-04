Channels

A police handout photo of Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

A US teenager who ‘escaped kidnappers’ claims he is Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011 after mother’s death

  • Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the 14-year-old, who claimed to have escaped two men after seven years of captivity
  • He says he is Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared as a six-year-old after the apparent suicide of his mother in Illinois
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:20am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:20am, 4 Apr, 2019

Jake Patterson appears at the Barron County Justice Centre on Wednesday, pleading guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Sobbing in court, Jake Patterson pleads guilty to kidnapping Wisconsin 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents

  • The guilty pleas spare Jayme Closs the ordeal of having to testify in a trial
  • Jake Patterson held Closs prisoner in a remote cabin for three months before she escaped
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:49am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:48am, 28 Mar, 2019

Jake Patterson appears at the Barron County Justice Centre on Wednesday, pleading guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months. Photo: AP
