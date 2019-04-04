A police handout photo of Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011. Photo: AP
A US teenager who ‘escaped kidnappers’ claims he is Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011 after mother’s death
- Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the 14-year-old, who claimed to have escaped two men after seven years of captivity
- He says he is Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared as a six-year-old after the apparent suicide of his mother in Illinois
Topic | Crime
Jake Patterson appears at the Barron County Justice Centre on Wednesday, pleading guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months. Photo: AP
Sobbing in court, Jake Patterson pleads guilty to kidnapping Wisconsin 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents
- The guilty pleas spare Jayme Closs the ordeal of having to testify in a trial
- Jake Patterson held Closs prisoner in a remote cabin for three months before she escaped
Topic | Crime
