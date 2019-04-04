Facebook removed public databases containing its user data on Amazon cloud servers after cybersecurity firm UpGuard discovered millions of exposed records. File photo: Reuters
Hundreds of millions of Facebook records exposed on Amazon servers
- Researchers from the firm UpGuard said the data, which included usernames and passwords, came from two different Facebook apps that stored their data publicly on Amazon’s cloud services
- Facebook said the databases have been taken down
Topic | Facebook
