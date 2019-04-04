Foreign Ministers from Nato countries pose for the ‘family photo’ in Washington. Photo: AP
US fights with Nato allies at birthday celebration
- US Vice-President Mike Pence delivers stinging rebuke both to Germany and Turkey
- The 70th anniversary comes amid rising concern over Russia
Topic | Nato
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, watched by US Vice-President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, acknowledges applause at the end of his address to a joint meeting of Congress in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
‘Questions are being asked’: In historic speech, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg tells US Congress of serious divisions as he points to old adversary Russia
- In the first speech by a Nato chief to Congress, Jens Stoltenberg highlighted how the US has benefited from the alliance, in spite of Donald Trump’s scepticism
- Stoltenberg said member states needed bigger defence budgets to deal with Russia’s assertiveness
