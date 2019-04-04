Channels

SCMP
Nato Secretary-General Paul-Henri Spaak reads the final statement of the head of States' Conference at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris in 1957. File photo: AFP
Nato at 70: what’s next?

  • How should it spend its growing resources?
  • What new technologies are needed to counter Russian aggression?
Published: 3:09pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:55pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Foreign Ministers from Nato countries pose for the ‘family photo’ in Washington. Photo: AP
US fights with Nato allies at birthday celebration

  • US Vice-President Mike Pence delivers stinging rebuke both to Germany and Turkey
  • The 70th anniversary comes amid rising concern over Russia
Published: 2:12pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:12pm, 4 Apr, 2019

