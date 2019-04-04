Nato Secretary-General Paul-Henri Spaak reads the final statement of the head of States' Conference at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris in 1957. File photo: AFP
Nato at 70: what’s next?
- How should it spend its growing resources?
- What new technologies are needed to counter Russian aggression?
Topic | POLITICO
Nato Secretary-General Paul-Henri Spaak reads the final statement of the head of States' Conference at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris in 1957. File photo: AFP
Foreign Ministers from Nato countries pose for the ‘family photo’ in Washington. Photo: AP
US fights with Nato allies at birthday celebration
- US Vice-President Mike Pence delivers stinging rebuke both to Germany and Turkey
- The 70th anniversary comes amid rising concern over Russia
Topic | Nato
Foreign Ministers from Nato countries pose for the ‘family photo’ in Washington. Photo: AP