US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was the scene of a security breach last weekend, but Trump on Wednesday dismissed the incident as a ‘fluke’. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Nothing to see here: Trump dismisses Mar-a-Lago security breach as a ‘fluke’
- Zhang Yujing had a thumb drive loaded with malware, four phones, a laptop, an external hard drive and two Chinese passports when detained
- Democrats call on the FBI to investigate how much of a national security risk the resort poses, since the president frequently spends his weekends there
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had malware, four phones and two passports. Was she there for a Cindy Yang event?
- Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Service she was at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to use the pool and attend a ‘United Nations Friendship Event’
- She may have been referring to two events advertised for March 30 by Cindy Yang, a local Chinese-American businesswoman who has promoted herself as a path of access to Trump and other decision-makers
