Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was the scene of a security breach last weekend, but Trump on Wednesday dismissed the incident as a ‘fluke’. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
United States & Canada

Nothing to see here: Trump dismisses Mar-a-Lago security breach as a ‘fluke’

  • Zhang Yujing had a thumb drive loaded with malware, four phones, a laptop, an external hard drive and two Chinese passports when detained
  • Democrats call on the FBI to investigate how much of a national security risk the resort poses, since the president frequently spends his weekends there
Topic |   Donald Trump
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 1:55am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:35am, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was the scene of a security breach last weekend, but Trump on Wednesday dismissed the incident as a ‘fluke’. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had malware, four phones and two passports. Was she there for a Cindy Yang event?

  • Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Service she was at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to use the pool and attend a ‘United Nations Friendship Event’
  • She may have been referring to two events advertised for March 30 by Cindy Yang, a local Chinese-American businesswoman who has promoted herself as a path of access to Trump and other decision-makers
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 4:21am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:35pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.